Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $404.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.
Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,155. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
