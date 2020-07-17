Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $404.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,155. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

