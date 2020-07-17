Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $66.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 82,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after buying an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

