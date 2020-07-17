Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 4,200” Price Target for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,700 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,140 ($63.25) to GBX 5,440 ($66.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($63.99) to GBX 5,400 ($66.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,521.33 ($55.64).

LON RIO traded down GBX 21.50 ($0.26) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,823 ($59.35). 1,615,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,519.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,103.46. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

