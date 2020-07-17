Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) PT Raised to GBX 1,360

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,360 ($16.74) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($19.38) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,771.30 ($21.80).

Shares of LON RDSA traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,322.60 ($16.28). 2,921,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,600.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,636 ($32.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

