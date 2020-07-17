Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given Neutral Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,360 ($16.74) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($22.27) to GBX 1,935 ($23.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 1,810 ($22.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,545 ($19.01) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,818.95 ($22.38).

Shares of RDSB stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,254.60 ($15.44). The stock had a trading volume of 3,692,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,641 ($32.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,282 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,563.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

