RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 520 ($6.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.83) price objective (down from GBX 600 ($7.38)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC cut shares of RSA Insurance Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 551 ($6.78) to GBX 455 ($5.60) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 511 ($6.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 547.77 ($6.74).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 434 ($5.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,511,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 321.20 ($3.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 453.13.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

