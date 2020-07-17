RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 520 ($6.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.83) price objective (down from GBX 600 ($7.38)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC cut shares of RSA Insurance Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 551 ($6.78) to GBX 455 ($5.60) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 511 ($6.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 547.77 ($6.74).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 434 ($5.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,511,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 321.20 ($3.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 453.13.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.