RSA Insurance Group’s (RSNAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSNAY. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC cut shares of RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS RSNAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,299. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

