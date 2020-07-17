Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,759,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 640.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 901,336 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Safehold by 12.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Safehold by 236.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Safehold by 30.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.55. 146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,271. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

