Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 860 at Jefferies Financial Group

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 860 ($10.58) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 782.50 ($9.63).
LON SAFE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 740.50 ($9.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 501 ($6.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 886.89 ($10.91). The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 722.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 733.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
