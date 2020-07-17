Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 860 at Jefferies Financial Group

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 860 ($10.58) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 782.50 ($9.63).

Get Safestore alerts:

LON SAFE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 740.50 ($9.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 501 ($6.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 886.89 ($10.91). The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 722.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 733.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a GBX 5.90 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.