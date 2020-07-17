Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Safestore has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of SFSHF remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Thursday. Safestore has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

