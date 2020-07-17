Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Safestore has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Shares of SFSHF remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Thursday. Safestore has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
