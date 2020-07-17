Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €62.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.68 ($68.18).

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded up €1.38 ($1.55) on Thursday, reaching €66.06 ($74.22). 1,114,228 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.18. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

