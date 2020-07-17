Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Saracen Mineral from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Saracen Mineral to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Saracen Mineral currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF remained flat at $$2.80 on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61. Saracen Mineral has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.80.

