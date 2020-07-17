Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €212.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €212.00 ($238.20) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SRT3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €277.00 ($311.24) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($233.71) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($359.55) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($267.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €250.40 ($281.35).

Shares of SRT3 stock traded up €27.60 ($31.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching €338.60 ($380.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,271 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €302.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €247.80. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($140.11).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

