Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €290.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SRT3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($359.55) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €277.00 ($311.24) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($233.71) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($267.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €250.40 ($281.35).

Shares of FRA:SRT3 traded up €27.60 ($31.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting €338.60 ($380.45). 152,271 shares of the company were exchanged. Sartorius has a 52-week low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 52-week high of €124.70 ($140.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €302.11 and a 200 day moving average of €247.80.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

