Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €277.00 by Deutsche Bank

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €277.00 ($311.24) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRT3. Nord/LB set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($359.55) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €250.40 ($281.35).

FRA SRT3 traded up €27.60 ($31.01) during trading on Friday, hitting €338.60 ($380.45). 152,271 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €302.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €247.80. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($140.11).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

