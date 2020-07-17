Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

SIS has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.70. 63,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.38. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$14.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.