Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
SIS has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.
SIS traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.70. 63,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.38. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$14.92.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.
