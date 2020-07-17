Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Scotiabank currently has $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,464,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.