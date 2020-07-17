Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,779,000 after buying an additional 9,205,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,992,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,716,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,904,000 after buying an additional 112,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,194,000 after buying an additional 2,772,270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,474. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

