Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,526 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,302 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,435,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after acquiring an additional 168,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.84. 479,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,477. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

