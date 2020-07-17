Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Jentner Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Jentner Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $106.05. 364,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,531. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

