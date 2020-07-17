Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Jentner Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Jentner Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,713. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

