Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,039 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $77.37. 759,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

