Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $70,966,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% during the first quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after buying an additional 1,607,963 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,436,000 after buying an additional 913,681 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,800,000 after acquiring an additional 598,161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.37. 759,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,604. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

