SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.20

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 40312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.
The stock has a market cap of $567.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,099,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 488,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 101,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 363.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 180,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
