SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.20

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 40312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The stock has a market cap of $567.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,099,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 488,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 101,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 363.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 180,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

