Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Approximately 75% of Sealed Air's end markets are experiencing increased demand for food, medical supplies, consumer staples and e-commerce demand, which bodes well for the company. However, the remaining 25% are facing slowdown or have been forced to temporarily suspend production. The estimates for the company's current quarter and year's earnings have undergone negative revision lately. The company however has a positive record of earnings surprises in the trailing four quarters. Nevertheless, in 2020, the company anticipates realizing around $110 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program, which is focused on innovations, SG&A productivity, product-cost efficiency, channel optimization and customer-service enhancements. Acquisitions and product innovation will also aid the company's results going forward.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE SEE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.91. 14,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,960. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 69.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

