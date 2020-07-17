Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $305.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.22. The firm has a market cap of $306.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.