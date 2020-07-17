Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.