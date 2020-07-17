Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,746 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $36,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $151.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

