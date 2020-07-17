Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,446,123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.50.

NFLX opened at $523.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.86. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.