Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,689,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,748,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.44.

NYSE ROP opened at $399.70 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $410.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

