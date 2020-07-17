Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $409.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.95.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 53 shares of company stock worth $15,322 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

