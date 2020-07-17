Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after buying an additional 998,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after purchasing an additional 160,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,002,000 after purchasing an additional 286,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Cfra lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

