Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,381 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $334.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

