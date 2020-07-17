Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $188.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

