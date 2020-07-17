Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price (up from $343.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.96.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $304.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.04 and a 200 day moving average of $282.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

