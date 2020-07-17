Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 22,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE EPD opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

