Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,940,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $93.24 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

