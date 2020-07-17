Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.25 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $622,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 751.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 874,095 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

NYSE RTX opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.01.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

