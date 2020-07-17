Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,617 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

