Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,115 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average is $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

