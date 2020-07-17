Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 333 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in 3M by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.