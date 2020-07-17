SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 905 ($11.14) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 878 ($10.80).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 675 ($8.31) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 913 ($11.24) to GBX 934 ($11.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 980 ($12.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 870.92 ($10.72).

LON:SGRO traded down GBX 19.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 919.60 ($11.32). The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 8.91 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 946.40 ($11.65). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 888.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 852.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66.

In related news, insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.03), for a total value of £62,518.65 ($76,936.56).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

