Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $143.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.94.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

