ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Downgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $408.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $372.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $388.93.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $418.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.97 and its 200 day moving average is $337.75. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $430.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.94, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.45, for a total transaction of $1,366,052.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,651.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

