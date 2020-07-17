Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at CIBC

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

VII stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.28. 378,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,718. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.3155844 EPS for the current year.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 30,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

