Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) Insider Acquires £125.37 in Stock

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore purchased 199 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £125.37 ($154.28).

On Tuesday, June 16th, Alan Dunsmore acquired 165 shares of Severfield stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £125.40 ($154.32).

Shares of Severfield stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 61.60 ($0.76). 54,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,418. The stock has a market cap of $189.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.62. Severfield PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price (up previously from GBX 70 ($0.86)) on shares of Severfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Severfield from GBX 108 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

