Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 550 at Jefferies Financial Group

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 580 ($7.14) to GBX 550 ($6.77) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($9.48) to GBX 610 ($7.51) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.08) price target (down previously from GBX 915 ($11.26)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Shaftesbury to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 764 ($9.40) to GBX 525 ($6.46) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 599.22 ($7.37).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of LON:SHB traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.15). 301,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 992.50 ($12.21). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 573.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shaftesbury will post 1998.000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.