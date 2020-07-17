Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $960.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $725.00 to $960.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $746.21.

SHOP traded down $6.49 on Thursday, reaching $919.00. 35,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $870.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of -797.84 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 157,453.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $338,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Shopify by 200.3% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after purchasing an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

