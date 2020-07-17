Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $960.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $725.00 to $960.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $746.21.
SHOP traded down $6.49 on Thursday, reaching $919.00. 35,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $870.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of -797.84 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,074.98.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 157,453.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $338,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Shopify by 200.3% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after purchasing an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
