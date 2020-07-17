Sidoti Begins Coverage on State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STFC. TheStreet cut shares of State Auto Financial from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,370. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 18,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $377,899.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 132,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Larocco acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $892,423. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

