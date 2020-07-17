Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$10.16 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $681.12 million and a PE ratio of 153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.94.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$166.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIA shares. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

