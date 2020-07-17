Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.
Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$10.16 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $681.12 million and a PE ratio of 153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.94.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$166.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
